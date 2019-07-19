Close family helps Josh deal with overseas sacrifice

WHILE pursuing his overseas professional football goal, Josh Grommen has to deal with the inevitable homesickness.

However, he maintains strong ties to Ipswich as he goes about his daily business.

"Definitely my family,'' he replied, when asked what he misses most. "We are really close and every time I leave home it's really hard as I'm leaving the biggest part of my life behind. But chasing your dreams requires sacrifices.''

Grommen speaks to his family every day through messages or Skype "just so I feel like I'm a little bit home as it really helps when your overseas by yourself''.

"Being young and playing a professional sport has taught me to keep my head down and work harder then everyone else as you need to prove yourself more then the other players in your team,'' the former Bellbird Park and Springfield Lakes player said. "But also not to be shy and speak up for yourself when needed to.''

Grommen captained the Queensland Academy of Sport team in two of the three years he crafted his talents there.

He had a short stint with Brisbane Roar Youth while transferring overseas. He also signed for a year with Western Pride before leaving to pursue his opportunity with Ceres Negros FC in the Philippines League. He shared in the team's AFC Cup finals victory in Asia.

While a chance to play in the A-League remains tempting, Grommen is pushing ahead with his Asian experience.

"The A-League has always been a goal of mine since I was young as I grew up watching all the games with my family, especially Brisbane Roar,'' he said. "But the opportunity to play overseas in Asia came before the A-League did so I took it.''