Lightning strike close call caught on camera

Lesley Apps
28th Dec 2018 11:18 AM | Updated: 12:17 PM

STORMS are part and parcel of summer here in the Clarence Valley and there have been some doozies in December.

Yamba plumber Nick Connolly and his family will certainly remember the one that hit on the afternoon of the 21st as he captured the massive lightning bolt as it struck a huge tree on a neighbouring property.

He was visiting his parents property near Townsend for the afternoon "just outside the 50km zone" when the storm came over.

"I was just chilling with my youngest brother Issac outside filming, when my other brother Tom cam out, then 'bang' the bolt hit 70-80m away. It was just a fluke to have caught it on camera."

Nick said he and his brothers and father loved storms and had all been sitting outside watching lightning displays and filming.

"Mum was like get inside and then when the big one struck she made a beeline to the loungeroom."

SPLIT: A direct hit by a bolt of lightning caused this tree trunk to split in Townsend.
Nick said they felt the ground vibrate from their place.

"The tree it hit was massive, about one metre thick and the strike hit right down to the ground leaving a big crack through it and sending shards from the base about 30-40m into the air and into the yard."

"I could feel the hairs on the back of neck stand up when it happened. It's unreal to watch in slow motion and see the bolt hit."

