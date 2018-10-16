Storms, showers set in over Ipswich with more on the way

STORMS and showers have set in over Ipswich until at least the weekend.

More than 12mm has fallen across the city in the past 24 hours with another 14mm coming over the next five days.

Just 3mm fell in Gatton since 9am yesterday while Boonah was slightly wetter, with close to 18mm recorded.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect showers in the morning today and returning tomorrow across Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Somerset and Lockyer regions.

A shower or two or possible storm is forecast on Thursday and Friday.

The run of #storms may not be over just yet. Even as the #rain eases in parts of the south, a number #Qld districts are looking at the possibility of storms tomorrow. You can check what Tuesday is likely to bring to where you live here https://t.co/hj86qye8Vd — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 15, 2018

Temperatures will peak in the mid to high 20s for the remainder of the working week before heating up to maximums of 31C on Saturday.

Similar conditions are expected in Boonah, with up to 5mm of rainfall forecast on Thursday, while in Gatton storms are expected across Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.