Clock ticking in Somerset tourism drive funding boost

THERE are more than 10 jobs up for grabs as part of a $3.3 million tourism push in Somerset but workers have to beat the clock to get the work done before the funding expires.

Somerset Regional Council is waiting for construction site permits before work can begin on the Toogoolawah to Moore section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail but they only have until June 2018 before $1.45 million in State Government funding expires.

The council is required to contract the project out under the funding arrangements and it is expected the successful contractor would need to employ about 13 people during construction.

The council will contribute more than $100,000 to the project.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the historic Brisbane Valley Rail Trail will be the biggest of its kind in Australia and was expected to bolster tourism and economic development.

"We could not be happier with the outcome and what this will do for our region in terms of tourism, growth and economic development," Cr Lehmann said.

"We are very appreciative of the federal government in seeing the immense value that completing the trail will have on our region.

"This really is wonderful news for all of Somerset and we are so excited about the outcome."

When complete the rail trail will measure 160km and 80% of the rail trail will be within Somerset Regional Council's boundary.

NOT ENOUGH: Somerset Council says the Queensland Government has underestimated the cost of the Toogoolawah to Wanora section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail by more than $1 million. File

The council was awarded the funding after a shortfall in funding the state government offered last year did not meet the council's upgrade standards.

The trail travels through Somerset, South Burnett, Toowoomba Regional and Ipswich City local government areas linking towns and communities and benefiting associated businesses in Wulkuraka, Fernvale, Lowood, Coominya, Esk, Toogoolawah, Harlin, Moore, Linville, Benarkin, Blackbutt and Yarraman.

"The council recognised the economic benefits of a completed rail trail early on and agreed to take over management of the trail if it was completed to an acceptable standard," Cr Lehmann said.

"The council knew early on that it could not accept a sub-standard upgrade of the rail trail, as the state government had suggested, which is why we applied for federal funding to ensure the surface of the trail would be of an acceptable standard that would not end up costing our ratepayers substantially more in the long-term."

This funding will allow upgrades to be completed to the Toogoolawah to Moore section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and will allow the entire length of the rail trail to be open to the community for various users groups to enjoy including cyclists, trekkers, horse riders and more.