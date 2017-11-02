Clock ticking on American burger giant's move to Ipswich

THERE is less than two months to go before Ipswich has its first bite of American burger giant Carls Jr Burger.



The takeaway chain has promised Ipswich eaters it will open at Redbank Plains and One Mile by Christmas this year, creating more than 60 new jobs for the area.



The first Ipswich store is already under construction within a new $20 million precinct at Redbank Plains which will take shape of a true American food experience, complete with Krispy Kreme Donuts and drive-through convenience.

REVEALED: The 'secret' location of the second Carl's Jnr Burger store to open in Ipswich. The arrival of the chain will create more than 60 new jobs. Rob Williams





The old One Mile Hotel was demolished a few years ago and now the empty block will home to the city's second Carls Jr Burger, a petrol station and bulky goods precinct including adventure specialist Anaconda.



Huge trucks lined surrounding suburban streets this morning as the petrol station tanks were moved in.



The move makes the West Ipswich and One Mile area a hot contender to become an Ipswich fast food hot spot as Hungry Jacks served its first double Quarter Pounders at its new store on Brisbane St earlier this year.



Work has already begun on a mini shopping centre and seafood takeaway shop across the street from the Carl's Jr Burger site and is expected to wrap up in April.