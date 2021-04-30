Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clive Palmer has been ruled the loser in a court case and ordered to pay a hefty damages bill after ripping off a famous song.
Clive Palmer has been ruled the loser in a court case and ordered to pay a hefty damages bill after ripping off a famous song.
Politics

Clive’s embarrassing $1.5m court loss

by Frances Vinall
30th Apr 2021 1:16 PM

Controversial billionaire Clive Palmer has been ordered to pay an 80s hair metal band $1.5 million after he ripped off one of their songs without permission.

Palmer was ruled the loser against Universal Music and Twister Sister in the Federal Court on Friday, after they sued him for ripping off song 'We're Not Going to Take It' for a political parody song, 'Aussies Not Gonna Cop It'.

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider expressed his fury on social media after he found out Clive Palmer had ripped off his famous song.
Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider expressed his fury on social media after he found out Clive Palmer had ripped off his famous song.

The lawsuit was filed in February 2019 and resolved on Friday with Palmer coming out $1.5 million poorer.

Judge Anna Katzmann also ordered Mr Palmer remove his parody knock-off from the internet.

The song was used in video advertisements for Mr Palmer's political party United Australia Party, infringing Twister Sister frontman Dee Snider's copyright as he wrote the music and lyrics.

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider took Clive Palmer to court after one of his most famous songs was ripped off for United Australia Party political ads.
Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider took Clive Palmer to court after one of his most famous songs was ripped off for United Australia Party political ads.

 

Mr Palmer must hand over "all unauthorised reproductions" of the song to Universal Music.

And as well as the $1.5 million in damages, he must pay the legal costs of his opponents of filing the lawsuit against him.

Despite the advertising blitz, including the knock-off song, the United Australia Party did not win any seats in the 2019 election.

 

Originally published as Clive's embarrassing $1.5m court loss

Clive Palmer contested the lawsuit against him but was ordered the loser in the Federal Court on Friday. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Clive Palmer contested the lawsuit against him but was ordered the loser in the Federal Court on Friday. Picture: Alix Sweeney
clive palmer copyright twisted sister

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Catholic conspiracy theorist in bail bid

        Premium Content Catholic conspiracy theorist in bail bid

        News An Ipswich freedom of speech advocate has complained he cannot organise his defence while in jail

        Man critical after head-on collision

        Premium Content Man critical after head-on collision

        News Goodna police are investigating the cause of a serious crash

        Huge task ahead for flood class action lawyers

        Premium Content Huge task ahead for flood class action lawyers

        News Lawyers representing more than 6500 flood victims

        Bradken looks to offload foundry after shutdown

        Premium Content Bradken looks to offload foundry after shutdown

        News About 180 workers at the site have lost their jobs with the foundry and machine...