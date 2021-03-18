Clive Palmer's plans 'pie in the sky'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Queenslanders are cognitive of Clive Palmer's ulterior economic motives, both political and environmental.

Everything is only in Clive's best interests.

After his takeover of Coolum golf resort in 2015, tourism to the Sunshine Coast, including international golf tournaments, dropped off dramatically.

"Palmer's Coolum Resort" is self-serving, until such times he anticipates "making a killing"!

He has announced plans to renovate, after five years of neglect.

It has been an eyesore and a blight on Sunshine Coast tourism for five years.

It has cost the Coast millions in tourist dollars. Perhaps the dream of the 2032 Olympics, or the influx of southerners to Queensland has motivated him?

As Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reiterates: "I'll believe it when I see it!".

We have learnt to take any action by Clive "with a grain of salt"! So far, it's "pie in the sky".

E ROWE

Marcoola