Clive to search for Mensink records

CLIVE Palmer's lawyers say the businessman will "conduct further searches" in a bid to find communication records that could help authorities find his fugitive nephew Clive Mensink.

Mr Palmer had been ordered by the Federal Court to hand over records of phone, email, social media and text message contact with Mr Mensink but failed to meet the court deadline with his lawyers last week claiming there were "no documents to produce".

"It indicates that although it is at least possible there may be documents, it is a very large task and would take at least a couple of months," his lawyer said last week.

But today they said the aspiring politician would endeavour to find the records.

They also handed over a number of employment records relating to Mr Mensink's role as director of Queensland Nickel.

"The letter confirms that further searches will be conducted and if further documents are found, they will be produced," Registrar Murray Belcher said.

Mr Palmer's employee Craig Gunnis was also ordered to produce documents for the public examination into the collapse of Queensland Nickel but his lawyers today said he had nothing to hand over.

Mr Mensink's son Ryan last week complied with the court order to produce documents and will face questioning in the Federal Court this Friday along with Mr Gunnis.