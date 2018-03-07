Palmer: Freeze could cost hundreds of jobs

CLIVE Palmer says an application by Queensland Nickel liquidators to freeze his assets is already impacting his businesses with creditors and clients spooked, forcing him to let go of staff.

The resources magnate yesterday told the Brisbane Supreme Court the freezing application cast the viability of his businesses into doubt and put the jobs of hundreds of people at risk.

The taxpayer-funded liquidators of Queensland Nickel launched the bid to have Mr Palmer's assets frozen in August as part of a lawsuit to claw back money owed to the Federal Government after the Townsville-based refinery collapsed in 2016 with $300 million in debts and costing almost 800 jobs.

Businessman Clive Palmer says the ongoing saga over his assets has forced him to let go of about 20 staff and putting hundreds more at risk.

Mr Palmer represented himself in court yesterday and said the proceedings had seen memberships at his golf clubs drop, causing him to dismiss about 20 staff members.

"An order of this nature does more harm than good," he said.

"It makes it more difficult to accumulate assets, to trade profitably and it puts us on a downward spiral."

Mr Palmer slammed claims by the liquidators that he would dissipate assets if the court did not intervene with a freezing order, saying he had "substantially increased" his personal wealth and that loans he had forgiven in the past were lawful and were made with good business outcomes in mind.

Barrister Dominic O'Sullivan, who represents a number of Mr Palmer's business interests, said the court proceedings would "inevitably attract a very significant reputational stigma" for the millionaire and his companies.

Mr O'Sullivan said it was inherently implausible that Mr Palmer and his businesses wouldn't comply with any future court orders to make payments to creditors, saying it wouldn't make sense to put considerable assets at risk of being liquidated to recoup the costs.

"It's irrational and indeed fanciful to suggest he wouldn't pay," he said.

Businessman Clive Palmer (centre) arrives at the Supreme Court in Brisbane on Tuesday. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

Tom Sullivan QC, representing the liquidators, said there was a concern Mr Palmer's business and personal assets could be dissipated before a final court decision regarding Queensland Nickel creditors was made.

"We've got the affidavit saying this is what we intend to do," he said.

"There's $350 million in Mineralogy, tomorrow there may be nothing."

The matter will come before a court again at a date yet to be set.