Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer arrives at the Supreme Court in Brisbane today. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Clive Palmer arrives at the Supreme Court in Brisbane today. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Money

Palmer in court over bid to freeze assets

by Vanessa Marsh
6th Mar 2018 12:36 PM | Updated: 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESOURCES magnate Clive Palmer has fronted court to fight a bid by liquidators to have the millionaire's assets frozen.

The taxpayer-funded liquidators of Queensland Nickel launched the bid to freeze Mr Palmer's assets in August as part of a wider lawsuit to claw back money owed to the Federal Government after the company collapsed with $300 million in debts in 2016, costing almost 800 job.

At a hearing in Brisbane Supreme Court, Tom Sullivan QC said liquidators were concerned Palmer would dissipate his assets and forgive loans to himself and others if the court did not grant the freezing application.

Mr Sullivan said it was important a very specific order was drafted to avoid money being "gifted away" or dissipated in unforeseen ways.

Dominic O'Sullivan QC, who is acting for a number of Palmer's companies, said it was "irrational and fanciful" to suggest Palmer and his companies wouldn't pay an order imposed by the court and risk liquidation of his considerable assets.

The hearing continues.

clive palmer courts editors picks liquidation
Springfield celebrant makes history at 2018 Mardi Gras

Springfield celebrant makes history at 2018 Mardi Gras

News 40-year milestone even more special after passing of same-sex laws

'Little Red Devil' ready to cause trouble

'Little Red Devil' ready to cause trouble

Motoring Gatton lawyer taking '95 Nissan Pulsar on 3800km journey for charity

SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

Property Prices under spotlight with establishment of a new landfill site

REVEALED: Infield festival line-up for 2018 Ipswich Cup

REVEALED: Infield festival line-up for 2018 Ipswich Cup

Whats On Mashd N Kutcher, Bonka, Press Play and more to star at June 16 event

Local Partners