Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Clive Palmer is 'the gift that keeps on giving'
News

Palmer hit with huge govt legal bill in contempt dispute

by Angie Raphael
18th May 2021 6:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The High Court has ordered billionaire Clive Palmer to pay the West Australian government's legal costs over his dumped contempt claim against Premier Mark McGowan and Attorney-General John Quigley.

In a judgment handed down on Tuesday, High Court Justice Patrick Keane said Mr Palmer applied to have the contempt lawsuit discontinued on January 14.

Counsel for the state government then lodged an application in February for Mr Palmer to reimburse the legal costs, which Justice Keane has now granted.

Justice Keane said Mr Palmer's pursuit of the contempt proceedings was "far from diligent or efficient".

"Between the commencement of the contempt proceedings and the time the contempt proceedings were discontinued by Mr Palmer, his claim against the respondents had not been formulated or particularised sufficiently to enable the matter to proceed," he said.

Premier Mark McGowan said he was pleased with the court outcome. NCA NewsWire/Tony McDonough
Premier Mark McGowan said he was pleased with the court outcome. NCA NewsWire/Tony McDonough

"No good reason is offered by way of explanation for this state of affairs, and it is difficult to imagine that a satisfactory explanation is available.

"The respondents should not have been put to the expense of dealing with Mr Palmer's desultory and inefficient pursuit of the contempt proceedings.

"That expense was, to a substantial extent, wasted expenditure, and that was the case whether or not the contempt proceedings could have been prosecuted to a successful conclusion by Mr Palmer."

Mr McGowan could not hide his smile as he told reporters he was pleased with the result.

"That is terrific news. I'm pleased and I look forward to him reimbursing the people of Western Australia," he said.

"I just urge him to stop his other unnecessary court actions against the state and myself."

NCA NewsWire is seeking comment from Mr Palmer.

Clive Palmer launched a series of legal disputes against the West Australian government and the Premier last year.
Clive Palmer launched a series of legal disputes against the West Australian government and the Premier last year.

The legal dispute was among several lodged by the mining magnate last year after the state government passed emergency laws to block an estimated $30bn damages claim brought by Mr Palmer's Mineralogy.

Mr Palmer also lost his bid to have the High Court declare Western Australia's hard border unconstitutional.

The Queenslander and Mr McGowan are also suing each other for defamation.

Originally published as Clive Palmer hit with huge govt legal bill in contempt dispute

More Stories

clive palmer editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New phone tower planned in Ipswich suburb for major telco

        Premium Content New phone tower planned in Ipswich suburb for major telco

        News A new phone tower has been proposed for Ipswich which will be used by a major telco to service its 4G and 5G network

        ‘Never seen anything like it’: Massive fireball burns up sky

        Premium Content ‘Never seen anything like it’: Massive fireball burns up sky

        News Southeast Queensland night skies lit up by spectacular meteor shower

        ‘Insane’: Shocking sushi crime lands woman in court

        Premium Content ‘Insane’: Shocking sushi crime lands woman in court

        Crime A magistrate has blamed a ‘moment of madness’ for a young woman’s bizarre...

        LANGER CUP 2021: Players to Watch

        Premium Content LANGER CUP 2021: Players to Watch

        Sport Langer Cup schoolboy competition will be livestreamed from June 2