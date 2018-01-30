Clive Palmer eyes off new trophy home

Clive Palmer has made a bid for a Brisbane mansion.

BUSINESSMAN Clive Palmer is understood to have made an offer for the Brisbane mansion owned by the founder of the failed Linc Energy Group, Peter Bond.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom pad at 36 Needham St, Fig Tree Pocket, has been on the market for more than a year and was most recently advertised for offers over $8 million.

Peter Bond, the founder of the failed Linc Energy Group.

Mr Bond tried to sell the property at auction in August last year, but despite six registered bidders, it was passed in at $9.25 million.

Mr Palmer has reportedly made a significantly lower offer of $7.4 million.

He has recently embarked on a spending spree after adding $522m to his fortune, and is scouring the market for bargain houses and luxury cars.

Records show Mr Bond purchased the property, known as Rivergum Retreat, in November 2008 for $9.5 million.

One of the seven bedrooms in Peter Bond’s Brisbane mansion.

Mr Bond has been trying to offload the property since Linc Energy went into receivership in 2016 with debts of more than $300 million.

Peter Bond's Brisbane mansion at 36 Needham St, Fig Tree Pocket.

Rivergum Retreat spans 1.2ha and has river frontage of 132m.

It also has a climate-controlled wine cellar, fully equipped gym, a boardroom, meeting rooms, gold class cinema, a horizon heated swimming pool complete with outdoor teppanyaki bar, a tennis court, and water sports facilities.

The kitchen inside Peter Bond's mansion at 36 Needham St, Fig Tree Pocket.

According to CoreLogic data, the property was once owned by Zoe Cheihk, wife of developer George.

Ray White New Farm principal Matt Lancashire, who had been marketing the property, declined to comment.

When contacted by The Courier-Mail, Mr Palmer said he did not comment on business matters and suggested contacting Mr Bond.

This mansion at 36 Needham St, Fig Tree Pocket, is believed to have sold.

Inside the mansion at 36 Needham St, Fig Tree Pocket.