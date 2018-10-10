Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Businessman Clive Palmer outside the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Businessman Clive Palmer outside the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Business

Palmer drops $1.8b claim against liquidators

by Vanessa Marsh
10th Oct 2018 4:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WANNABE politician Palmer has dropped a $1.8 billion counterclaim against the liquidators of his Queensland Nickel refinery who are pursuing him in the Supreme Court over claims he owes hundreds of millions of dollars to creditors.

Mr Palmer brought the enormous claim against John Park of FTI Consulting and special purpose liquidator Stephen Parberry in April this year.

Clive Palmer outside Brisbane Supreme Court. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Clive Palmer outside Brisbane Supreme Court. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

At the time he said the claim was "for damages caused to me and my companies" as a result of the long-running legal dispute over the refinery's 2016 collapse.

"This politically motivated witch hunt has gone on for two years and has been an incredible waste of taxpayers' money," he told media.

But the claims were today dropped during a hearing in Brisbane's Supreme Court.

"The withdrawal of these claims supports the Special Purpose Liquidator's view that such claims should never have been filed as they failed to have a proper basis," a spokesman for the liquidators said.

"The SPLs are committed to ensuring the claims QNI has issued in the Supreme Court are heard on 29 April 2019 as currently timetabled and without further delay."

Mr Palmer's lawyers have applied to have the trial listed for next year cancelled, saying there is too much paperwork to sift through in the allotted time frame.

It comes after Justice John Bond recused himself from the case after Mr Palmer and his companies accused him of apprehended bias.

clive palmer liquidators queensland nickel

Top Stories

    The major roads set to become nightmares

    premium_icon The major roads set to become nightmares

    News SEQ’s major routes are expected to become choked with traffic volumes beyond their capacity within 25 years. SEE WORST ROUTES

    • 10th Oct 2018 4:19 AM
    ‘Most neglected road’ costing millions

    premium_icon ‘Most neglected road’ costing millions

    News SEQ’s “most neglected road” is costing the local economy millions.

    • 10th Oct 2018 4:06 AM
    Why self-driving cars will be ‘game changer’

    premium_icon Why self-driving cars will be ‘game changer’

    News Cars that can talk to each other will help stressed road network.

    • 10th Oct 2018 4:00 AM
    Alternative waste technology 'key to Ipswich's liveability'

    premium_icon Alternative waste technology 'key to Ipswich's liveability'

    Council News City takes take centre stage to hosts Future Waste Resources event.

    Local Partners