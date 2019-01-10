Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer pictured in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Clive Palmer pictured in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Politics

Lawsuit over Palmer loans for private jet

10th Jan 2019 5:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of Clive Palmer's businesses are facing a $21 million lawsuit over loan repayments on a private jet used during political campaigns.

The jet, owned by Palmer Aviation, was bought using a $24.5 million loan guaranteed by Queensland Nickel and was used by the Palmer United Party in 2013 and 2014.

Both businesses have since collapsed, but the loan debt has been sold to litigation financier Vannin Capital. It has begun Supreme Court action against two other businesses of Mr Palmer's - QNI Metals and QNI Resources.

Mr Palmer declined to comment.

More Stories

Show More
clive palmer lawsuit loans politics private jet

Top Stories

    City's punters dreaming of $80m jackpot

    premium_icon City's punters dreaming of $80m jackpot

    News IPSWICH is jumping on the bandwagon as Powerball prepares to give away its second biggest jackpot ever tonight.

    Crafting new flavours to test customers' taste buds

    premium_icon Crafting new flavours to test customers' taste buds

    People and Places Peter Coultas has been in the hospitality industry for 30 years.

    Historic Ipswich property back on the market

    premium_icon Historic Ipswich property back on the market

    Property The owner is asking in the region of $550,000

    Feel beautiful at city's newest cosmetics store

    premium_icon Feel beautiful at city's newest cosmetics store

    Fashion & Beauty Experienced make-up artist opens her first shop

    Local Partners