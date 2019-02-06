Clinical Roar claim three points over Pride

Pride were defeated by Foxtel Y-League champions Roar Youth 3-1 at Briggs Rd on Tuesday night.

FELI Sheriff bagged his first goal in the green and white, but it was too little too late for the Western Pride in their 3-1 defeat to Brisbane Roar Youth on Tuesday night.

Sheriff's second-half strike left the door ajar for the hosts, who peppered the Roar goal for the final 15 minutes without reward.

What started as a cagey opening few minutes quickly evolved into a fiery encounter, with former Roar defender-cum-Pride skipper Cameron Crestani in the thick of the action.

Mitch Bird was the first with a clear chance, linking nicely with Sheriff but blazing wide of the mark.

Alex Parsons had an opportunity less than a minute later, making a run from midfield to the top of the area, but again shooting wide.

Pride's continued forays forward were clearly causing the Roar coach some headaches; he was given a talking to by the central official after kicking the ball away in frustration.

But the Roar boss' frown quickly turned a smile on the stroke of halftime, when a costly defensive error from Pride central defender Jen Louis Mbarushayo resulted in a penalty to the visitors, which was calmly put away by Mirza Muratovic.

The visitors went to the sheds one goal to the good but far from a convincing leader.

Pride appeared to have levelled almost immediately after the restart; Sheriff's shot looking to have found the back of the net from the angle of the stands, only to again slide wide.

Crestani was next to test Lachlan Hunter with a stinging volley from 30 yards, before Wilfred Phillip assisted a Sheriff header which was barely held by the Roar gloveman.

Bird then looked to have equalised for Pride minutes later, only for a late offside flag to call the goal back causing much angst in the Briggs Rd stands.

That frustration only grew when Roar doubled their advantage, on a breakaway from inside their own half leading to a Cooper McCormack goal.

Another almost-goal to Bird - this time a curling attempt from outside the box which barely grazed the corner of the goal - was punctuated by Roar's third.

Jyi Oakes was on the spot for the visitors to curl home after a fortunate deflection landed at the midfielder's feet, with Max Davison caught off his line.

With the match seemingly now out of reach, Sheriff's strike appeared to spark a late charge from the Pride.

Attempt after attempt went the way of Roar 'keeper Hunter, but time and again the shots either went straight to hand, or narrowly past the crossbar.