Clinic hours extended amid growing demand for testing

In response to the growing demand for testing in Springfield, West Moreton Health has decided to extend the operation of the pop-up drive through fever clinic at Orion until Friday 7 August from 9am – 4pm.

After news a positive COVID-19 case had been confirmed as having travelled in Springfield West Moreton Health in less than 24 hours set up a pop-up drive through fever clinic at Orion.

When the clinic opened on Thursday 30 July it caused major traffic jams on Springfield roads resulting in people waiting in line for more than three hours.

West Moreton Health has established a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in Springfield.

In a recent statement issued to their Facebook page West Moreton Health apologised for the long waits experienced by residents.

“We are sorry there will be a long wait, so please bring along water and food and be aware children under 5 need to be tested at another clinic for safety reasons,” the statement said.

The pop-up clinic is also advising people that only those with COVID-19 symptoms should be attending the clinic to reduce congestion while also encouraging people to see a GP if they believe they are unwell.

Queensland Health announced on Sunday 2 August that another case of COVID-19 was confirmed for Queensland.

The new case recently returned from overseas via New South Wales and is currently in quarantine.

Queensland Health is in the process of contacting people from Jetstar flight JQ790 Sydney to Maroochydore on 31 July 2020, as today’s new case was a passenger on this flight.

There is currently 13 active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland.

Queensland has had a total of 1085 confirmed cases of COVID-19, six of which resulted in deaths.