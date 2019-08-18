Menu
Climber ‘embarrassed’ after heart-stopping mountain rescue

by Thomas Morgan
18th Aug 2019 6:11 AM
Subscriber only

 

AN AMATEUR climber spent a number of hours stranded on a cliff face after trying to solo-climb Mt Tibrogargan, on the Sunshine Coast, yesterday.

Rueben Mead was forced to take shelter in a small cave hundreds of metres above ground, and took to Facebook while he waited for the SES.

Reuben Mead used a reflective cover to wave at a passing news helicopter. Picture: Nine News.
Crews were called to the scene at 11am and he was finally back to earth just after 4pm, with rescuers helping him abseil down the mountain.

On Facebook, Mead said the situation was "a bit embarrassing" and admitted he probably needed to do "more research" before attempting to climb another cliff.

While stuck on the mountain, Mead said he used a reflective blanket to wave at what he thought was a passing rescue helicopter.

Mead was forced to climb down the cliff face by himself to meet up with a rescuer. Picture: Nine News.
"It was the news (helicopter), so you got some good footage," he told Nine News.

Once Queensland Fire and Emergency Service rescuers arrived at the scene, they had to meet Mead at a spot on the mountain, where he was put in a harness and abseiled down the cliff-face.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said Mead didn't require medical assistance.

