Climate activists ‘glued’ to bridge

by Thomas Morgan
12th Sep 2019 12:05 PM
TWO teens have been dragged to the Brisbane Watch House after climate protesters blocked one of the city's main bridges.

Members of Extinction Rebellion began protesting on Victoria Bridge, with the group claiming on social media that two had glued themselves to the road.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old girl had been arrested and were taken to the watch-house.

 

 

The spokeswoman said disruption started at 9.45am and the bridge fully reopened to traffic at 10.30am.

Bus services were unaffected, however general traffic was impacted.

