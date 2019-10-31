CLIFFSIDE TRAGEDY: Police seek video of hang-glider crash

HARD GOING: Bystanders and emergency services had the hard task of travelling up and down steep and rugged terrain with their equipment to assist the men involved in yesterday's fatal hang-glider crash at Lennox Head's Pat Morton lookout.

HARD GOING: Bystanders and emergency services had the hard task of travelling up and down steep and rugged terrain with their equipment to assist the men involved in yesterday's fatal hang-glider crash at Lennox Head's Pat Morton lookout. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE are seeking possible video footage of a hang-gliding crash yesterday which killed an experienced operator and injured another man at Lennox Head's Pat Morton lookout yesterday.

The man who died in the crash was 67 years old and has not yet been formally identified.

The second man, aged 26, and possibly an Irish national, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being winched off the cliff via helicopter and flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, with head and chest injuries.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said it was an "unfortunate incident".

"A hang-glider has collided with the headland, resulting in a fatality and some serious injuries to another person involved," he said.

"We are in the process of making the necessary family notifications."

Insp Vandergriend confirmed the deceased was a local man.

"The injured person is also male, possibly an Irish national," he said.

"We are going through witness statements and we are also looking for some possible GoPro footage of the incident and that will obviously paint a bit more of a picture for us."

NSW Ambulance Inspector Greg Powell said bystanders tried desperately to save the life of the hang-gliding instructor after witnessing the horrific crash.

"A lot of these bystanders and witnesses were actually friends of the two victims of the accident, so they put their own emotions aside to help their injured friends," he said.

Six to eight people assisted the injured until paramedics arrived about 10 minutes after being alerted, Insp Powell said.

"It was a difficult scene, there was an embankment of approximately four metres that emergency services had to scramble down and climb back up on numerous occasions with equipment," he said.