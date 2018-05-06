Cliffhanger finish: What a Dey at the turf club

2018 Ipswich Mile Gift winner Andrew Dey (right) with the latest Queensland Athletic League 300 winner Paul Adams after their successes.

2018 Ipswich Mile Gift winner Andrew Dey (right) with the latest Queensland Athletic League 300 winner Paul Adams after their successes. Vic Pascoe

IN the closest finish in race history, it was the master who triumphed over the Ipswich apprentice.

Winner Andrew Dey used his experience and knowledge of the tricky Bundamba sand track to secure his second Ipswich Mile Gift victory in cliffhanger circumstances.

Rising Ipswich and District Athletic Club runner Alex Davies looked to have held on approaching the finish line before Dey capitalised on his better footing to lunge his chest forward.

"I knew I was on the harder sand,'' Dey said, having won the same event in 2013 after three earlier attempts.

"I ran hard to hold on.''

Being the only athlete in the latest 14-strong field to have won the tough race, Dey assessed the best surface to run on.

Although being passed by Davies with about 600m to go, he maintained his form to win the tactical battle.

The thrilling 2018 Ipswich Mile Gift finish as Andrew Dey (yellow shirt) just beats Alex Davies on the line. Vic Pascoe

"It's awesome,'' Dey said, enjoying his latest conquest.

"I was expecting to hear the guys coming but they never came.''

Dey won in four minutes, 7.17 seconds off a 180m handicap.

Davies' time was 4.07.23 off 170m, with backmarker Chevy Black in third 4.12.83 (off 120m).

2018 Ipswich Mile Gift winner Andrew Dey with his daughter Elie. David Lems

Dey, who turns 40 this year, kissed his daughter Elie before quietly celebrating his latest $3000 reward on Saturday afternoon.

"It was different this year,'' the Brisbane runner said conceding he had benefited from earlier mixed results contesting the challenging event.

"I've had a few good years and a few terrible years.''

Such is the unpredictability of competing in handicap events.

St Edmund's College teenager Davies also ran a superb race in the annual $5000 event at the Ipswich Turf Club.

The up and coming Ipswich athlete was the proverbial apprentice, having contested the Ipswich Junior Mile Gift two years ago before feeling unwell preparing for last year's open event.

Gaining valuable experience for the future, Davies was unsure if he had crossed the line first.

"I had no idea, it was down to the wire,'' said Davies, who turns 16 later this month.

"I gave it everything I had.''

Saturday's 13th running of the Gift was the most thrilling conclusion under the handicap format.

Despite finishing on firmer sand, Dey feared talented youngster Davies may have pipped him on the line.

"I thought if I could hold on to second, it's amazing,'' he said.

Dey is in training for this year's Gold Coast Marathon.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation CEO Phillip and QAL official Bruce Duncan join Ipswich Mile Gift placegetters Alex Davies, Andrew Dey and Chevy Black. Vic Pascoe

Davies was delighted with his latest effort.

"I'm very happy,'' he said. "I had no expectations of even coming top three.

"It was pretty tough. The terrain changed almost every 100 metres.''

The Year 11 student has been in the Ipswich club since 2015.

Having completed his latest track season, Davies is preparing for cross country events with St Edmund's College and his Ipswich club.

Eighty-year-old Northern NSW farmer Paul Adams won the earlier Queensland Athletic League 300 race on Saturday. See separate online story on Adams' terrific achievement.

Saturday's latest handicap racing was backed by the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, Ipswich and District Athletic Club, Queensland Athletic League, Ipswich Hospice Care and the Ipswich Turf Club.

$5000 Ipswich Mile Gift top five: 1. Andrew Dey, 2. Alex Davies, 3, Chevy Black, 4. Wayne Adams, 5. Patrick Hagan.