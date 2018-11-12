$10 TV? Huge online shopping sale starts tonight
CLICK Frenzy Go Wild sale will go live Tuesday 13 November 2018 at 7pm AEST.
To kick off the biggest sale period of the year, check out the details on how the sale works and participating brands before shopping tomorrow night.
WHAT IS CLICK FRENZY
Click Frenzy is a tri-annual sale that works with participating retailers to offer discount codes and exclusive offers for online shoppers. Last year's sale saw lucky shoppers snag some seriously marked-down items such as $10 TVs, iPad Pros and $2 FitBits.
WHEN DOES IT START
QLD - 7pm
SA - 7:30pm
NSW, ACT, VIC, TAS - 8pm
NT - 6:30pm
WA - 5pm
HOW IT WORKS
Discount code access will be available on the Click Frenzy site from 7pm AEST. As soon as the clock strikes shopping time, jump on to grab the best deals.
By subscribing to their free email list you can be the first to receive exclusive offers. Once you click on a discount code you will be redirected to the retailer's website where you can complete your purchase.
Click Frenzy will only offer discount codes and does not take payments, all purchases will be made through the retailer.
BRANDS OFFERING DEALS
Myer
Sheridan
Rebel
Bonds
House
SONY
Webjet
Platypus
HYPE
BigW
Portmans
Air New Zealand
Endota Spa
Shaver Shop
Chemist Warehouse
Peter Alexander
Supercheap Auto
2XU
Adidas
Adore Beauty
Agoda
Allianz
Ally fashion
Amart Furniture
ASOS
Australis
Bardot
BCF
Bed Threads
Ben Sherman
Berlei
Boohoo
Booking.com
Booktopia
Bridesmaids Only
Bubba Blue
Cantik Bali Villas
Catch.com.au
Cathay Pacific
Cellar Masters
Charles & Keith
Christmas Warehouse
Clark Rubber
Clarks
Colette
Contiki
Cotton On
Country Road
Cross Roads
Cruise & Maritime Voyages
Curvy
Dell
Dotti
Dusk
Easy Steps
Factorie
Fiji Airways
Fishing Tackle Shop
Flight Centre
Flybuys Travel
Forever New
Fossil
G Adventures
Hallenstein Brothers
Hotels.com
Jeanswest
Just Jeans
Lincraft
Meriton Suites
Michael Hill
Mon Purse
Nike
Red Balloon
Skechers
Tarte
Thomas Sabo
Wittner
Woolworths
Check out Click Frenzy for the full list of participating brands. Happy shopping!