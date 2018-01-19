Clever kids tune into passion while learning life skills

Connor Khammanipong, Pippa Ellis and Isaac Saban at the USQ gifted children workshop on Friday.

AROUND 160 brilliant little minds came together in Springfield this week as part of a special program for gifted children.

Children from across the region aged between five and 13 participated in the two-day The School Enrichment program which taught advanced lessons on topics outside the regular school curriculum.

The Springfield Anglican College student Pippa Ellis (10) of New Beith said she had a particular love of science and enjoyed the program so much she would be back for more.

"I've learned a lot about strong acids and strong bases in chemistry and in physics we learned a lot about surface tension,” Miss Ellis said.

"My favourite part about this program has been learning things that might help me in the future and doing the experiments in chemistry.

"I have learned many things and I will most definitely be doing another program.”

USQ Lecturer from the School of Linguistics, Adult and Specialist Education Mark Oliver has run the enrichment program in conjunction with BRAINways Education for a number of years and said the program had started to take off in the Ipswich area.

"This is our second year running the program at USQ Springfield where we started with 80 students last year and now we're up to 160,” Mr Oliver said.

"This year we'll run four programs at this campus and as more schools learn about it and get on board they are starting to nominate more kids too which is great.

"I think this program is sparking the students' energy to enquire into a topic that they love and once they find that love for whatever topic it may be, they grow their self-esteem which fosters identity and resilience.”

The School Enrichment (Summer Camp) program was held at USQ Springfield campus on January 18-19.

For more information about the program click here.