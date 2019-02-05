Clearance concerns cloud Canadian's debut

WESTERN Pride is sweating on Canadian recruit Patrick Izett's status ahead of tonight's NPL season opener against Brisbane Roar Youth, with the forward's international clearance yet to come through.

Izett is one of the men tasked with picking up the goal-scoring slack in the absence of outgoing players Joe Duckworth, Adam Endean and Andy Pengelly this season, but coach Sergio Raimundo may have to look to the Under-20s for a solution tonight.

If Izett is unavailable to play, he will join Jean-Delors Tuyishime, Jacob Minett, Nielen Brown and former Wellington Phoenix player Joshua Wentworth as expected starters to be sidelined for the season opener.

"For now, these players still need one, two, maybe more weeks,” Raimundo said. "So we have to find a solution within (the squad) as we did in the pre-season.

"A few of the young boys will have to step ahead for this game. We will have a few starting for the first time.”

The Portuguese coach said Roar presented the perfect opening fixture with which to test the quality of his young side.

"At the moment we have an average age of 21.4 years old. The two teams are more or less in the same age-range,” Raimundo said. "It's perfect to see where we are at.”