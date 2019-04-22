Menu
Eat Local Week served up an array of tasty dishes featuring local produce. Chef Matt plated up plenty of delicious meals at the Eat Local Week event, An Afternoon at Valley Pride Produce.
Clear your palate for this year's Eat Local Week

22nd Apr 2019 10:00 AM
FOOD lovers are being urged to keep their diaries free and stomachs empty in preparation for this year's Scenic Rim Eat Local Week.

While the main program for Eat Local Week runs from June 29 to July 7, a number of entree events will be held throughout the region as early as May.

Featuring more than 90 tasty events, the Scenic Rim Eat Local Week is a backstage pass to the farms, wineries and food stories of the region.

You will have the opportunity to meet the farmers behind the produce and sample an array of delicacies which the Scenic Rim is renowned for.

Foodies can rejoice with the array of activities, with Eat Local Week 2019 set to feature more than 90 events, from Boonah, Kalbar and Harrisville, right out to Beaudesert, Tamborine Mountain and Canungra.

The program is overflowing with must-see and must-taste experiences, such as the Kalfresh Carrot Day, where you can pick your own, to Jamming with the Lambs at Towrie Sheep Cheeses, where visitors can enjoy live jazz while cuddling the lambs.

The biggest event of the festival is the Winter Harvest Festival, which will be held in Aratula on Saturday, July 6, a mere 74 days away.

A full list of events for the festival will be announced after the launch of the 2019 Eat Local Week event at The Overflow Estate 1895 on the banks of Wyaralong Dam on Thursday, May 9.

