‘Clear inadequacies’: More support for Anzac Day services

IPSWICH Mayor Teresa Harding has moved to address “clear inadequacies” in the council’s civic events policy, which did not include support for the many Anzac Day services held across the city in April.

It comes after News Corp revealed local organising committees were told they’d have to pay thousands of dollars for traffic control themselves with minimal council backing in order to hold the events this year.

Juggling the state government’s COVID Safe framework to ensure the community was safe after last year’s events were cancelled due to the pandemic just added to the headache.

Cr Harding moved a mayoral motion at last week’s ordinary meeting to amend the council’s policy to include support through community funding and in-kind support for Anzac Day commemorative services.

The policy, which was updated under former Interim Administrator Greg Chemello in 2019, only referred to support for the city’s main Anzac Day parade.

The council will now also establish a new Anzac Day commemorative services funding and in-kind support grant program, which will be made available to organising committees this year and into the future through an “open and transparent process” to fund operational costs to deliver the events.

“Through recent community consultation, it has come to the attention of council that some organisations will not conduct a march due to the requirements of Queensland Health’s COVID Safe Events Framework,” Cr Harding said.



“It also came to our attention that council’s civic events policy does not explicitly include support for the range of Anzac Day commemorative services in our city.

“This motion proposes to address the clear inadequacies in the current policy.



“We are a proud garrison town, deeply connected to the men and women who have served our nation and Anzac Day is an important day for the Ipswich community, as we unite to remember the sacrifice these men and women made for their country.

“By coming together as a community, we say to those who put duty to their nation ahead of their own personal safety and comforts, we say, ‘you matter, what you did matters, you are in our hearts’.”

The council says it is currently working with 16 Anzac Day organising committees to deliver 22 services in Booval, Brassall, Bundamba, Ebbw Vale, Goodna, Grandchester, Limestone Hill, Ipswich, Marburg, North Ipswich, One Mile, Pine Mountain, Redbank Plains, Rosewood, Springfield Central and Woodend.

Councillors backed the motion unanimously.

The civic events policy introduced in 1996 stated the council’s involvement included representatives laying a wreath at services where they were invited and providing a book “or other items” up to $30 for every primary school and special school in the city.

The council could provide “organisational assistance” to the RSL in relation to the main Anzac Day parade and public commemoration service.

