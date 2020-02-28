Cleaning up Ipswich

Clean Up Australia Day 2020 marks 30 years since the iconic initiative first started and this year Ipswich residents are ready to pull up their sleaves and make this one the most impressive yet.

Ipswich resident Craig Myers is running a Clean Up event around Thomas Purnell Park in Booval and is urging Ipswich residents to join him.

"We are calling on Australians to step up to clean up and join us on Sunday 1 March to collect as much of this waste as we can before it causes harm," Mr Myers said.

"It's a really great way to ensure that we're not only giving back to our community but to the environment."

Clean Up Australia Day is the nation's largest community-based mobilisation event, and last year more than 680,000 volunteers removed over 15,000 ute loads of rubbish from the 6,901 registered locations across the country.

Clean Up Australia Day's 2019 rubbish report showed that they are still picking up a lot plastic in Queensland.

The year the container deposit scheme started in Queensland plastic made up 35% of all rubbish collected, the same as the year before.

The 2019 rubbish report also showed that there had been a 1% decrease in the amount of metal collected compared to the year before, indicating that the container deposit scheme had made a small difference in the amount of cans left as rubbish around Queensland.

Clean Up Australia Chairman Pip Kiernan said that Australia creates 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste each year. Only 12% of this is recycled with the rest ending up in our parks, roadsides, bush, waterways, oceans or in landfill as rubbish.

"It's our 30th anniversary in 2020," Ms Kiernan said.

"To celebrate that milestone, we'd love to see 700,000 Australians cleaning up at 8,000 sites nationally on March 1."

Clean Up Australia also works with community, business, schools and governments all year round to reduce waste and fix waste problems.

"For 30 years now we've been cleaning up Australia. But Australians are creating more waste than ever, so we need more help. If people are unable to join a Clean Up on March 1, they can step up by donating to help us all year round," Ms Kiernan said.

100% of funds raised through donations are allocated to the provision of educational resources and clean up materials provided free of charge to community, school and youth groups across the nation, throughout the year.

CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA DAY SITES AROUND IPSWICH: