Douglas James Kemp, 48, was found guilty over multiple drug-related charges.
Crime

Cleaner’s ice sweep lands him court date

Ross Irby
21st Mar 2021 8:00 AM

A CLEAN-UP about his house scored Douglas Kemp a forgotten deal of the drug ice he apparently found when sweeping the floor.

His drug discovery, however, landed him before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Douglas James Kemp, 48, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty on Thursday to possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine) on February 11; and failing to safely dispose of needles/syringes.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said police spoke to Kemp in Wulkuraka at 3pm that day.

Police alleged he removed an uncapped needle from his clothes, when it should have been put into a sharp’s container.

Kemp told the officers he used the needle to inject drugs.

In a pat-down search, a clipseal bag was found that contained a crystal substance.

“He says he found the clipseal bag on the floor of the house when cleaning and intended to use it later,” Sgt Donnelly said.

Police sought a short suspended jail penalty.

Sgt Donnelly said that given his criminal history Kemp had surpassed the need to be fined.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin sought a fine as penalty, saying it was only a small quantity of the drug.

He said Kemp’s last offence back in 2016.

He said Kemp had since self-referred himself to the Subutex program and was doing the best he could to manage the problem.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined Kemp $800 – sent to SPER for a payment plan.

 

alleged drug offences ice ipswich magistrates court methamphetamine
Ipswich Queensland Times

