Cleaners doing ‘twice the work’ in less time during COVID-19

Cleaner Kim White said she suffered injuries due to being overworked during COVID-19.

A CLEANER who said she was injured after being overworked during COVID-19 is challenging WorkCover’s decision to reject her injury claim.

She said unmanageable workloads, with cleaners being made to clean larger areas with less support and in less time, were widespread in the industry since the start of the pandemic.

Kim White, who worked for a Logan-based cleaning business for four years, was initially stood down.

As restrictions eased, she said she was being made to clean larger areas than usual over 30-minute periods at Orion shopping centre in Springfield.

She said she suffered a repetitive strain injury to her hand and soft tissue injuries in her feet in early May.

Ms White’s workers’ compensation claim with WorkCover Queensland was recently rejected.

She said a WorkCover doctor told her she was suffering from congestive heart failure and it was not work related.

Ms White, 61, said when her own GP asked her to perform an echocardiogram, the results showed she did not have a heart condition.

“We had to do the same amount of work with less people and no help,” she said.

“I went home with swollen feet and hands. They were sore.

“The next day I couldn’t even hold my mobile phone in my hand.

“It got worse, so I told work I wouldn’t be coming in.

“I was sent to a WorkCover doctor who checked my blood pressure and said I had congestive heart failure and did not even check my hands or feet.

“The additional work I was being asked to do aggravated my arthritis condition and gave me the soft tissue injuries and inflammation.

“If someone didn’t turn up for a shift, you’d get asked to do extra duties.

“They didn’t have anyone to replace them.

“If someone doesn’t turn up for night shift, the extensive clean is not done.

“No one else is going to do it and the next day you have to. Otherwise, it’s on you.

“We were given double the amount of work and expected to get it done in a shorter period of time.”

Ms White, who has moved to Brisbane from North Booval, had worked as a cleaner for more than 10 years and had hoped to work for another six.

“They can’t keep treating people like this,” she said.

“The way the companies treat cleaners is wrong.

“I’m on Centrelink at the moment.

“Someone had to speak up.

“All cleaners everywhere are suffering because of COVID.

“The people higher up don’t know what we do.”

Ms White is challenging the WorkCover insurer’s decision to reject her injury claim with support from law firm Slater and Gordon.



“Kim’s duties and the level of cleaning expected increased, yet her hours had been reduced and she was expected to clean a larger area,” senior associate Shelley Answerth said.

“The shopping centre and the employer were cutting corners and showed negligence, making workers clean more with less staff and within shorter time frames.

“As a result, this caused injuries to workers.

“Kim had no choice but to perform twice the amount of work in a shorter period of time and put her body under strain to get the work done.

“We’ve assisted in filing an application for review to the Workers’ Compensation Regulator.

“My understanding is that now has been allocated to a review officer.

“Kim has told me that she knows a number of people in a similar situation.”

