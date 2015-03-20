Cleaner threatened with gun in Goodna pub heist

IN COURT: A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to his role in an armed robbery at Goodna in 2015.

AMBUSHED by two men with a pistol pressed to his back, a Goodna hotel cleaner was manhandled as his assailants robbed the business of almost $20,000.

Darren Moloney arrived for his shift at the Cecil Hotel at 5.15am on March 19, 2015, and approached Jesse Aaron Kermode, who pretended to be asleep on the ground by the door.

He was grabbed from behind as Kermode, 23, pulled a gun from his pants and pointed it at the 49-year-old and then pressed it to his back, ordering Mr Moloney to unlock the door.

An alarm sounded and he turned it off. Mr Moloney had the gun held to his head as Kermode took cash from the safe and tills behind the bar.

Goodna robbery footage: Security footage of the robbery at a Queen Street Hotel early Thursday morning.

He was told not to go anywhere for five minutes and not to call police as they "knew where he lived".

"I'm not going anywhere," Mr Moloney told the men. Kermode put the pistol back in his pants and he and his co-accused made off with $19,133 in a backpack and a bottle of rum.

In sentencing at Ipswich District Court yesterday, Crown prosecutor Clare Kelly said it was "clearly a traumatic experience" for the victim. She said Mr Moloney tragically died of a brain aneurysm weeks after the robbery. Kermode was arrested in July 2015 and taken into custody the following month, where he remained until yesterday.

Kermode pleaded guilty to armed robbery and deprivation of liberty and 12 summary charges including property, weapons, fraud and drug offences.

Judge Dennis Lynch said the summary offences were "relative with someone who was living on the street".

He said the robbery was "well planned, carried out with a weapon and involved a significant degree of personal violence together with the threat that he would be shot".

Kermode was sentenced to three years jail, suspended for three years after the 545 days he had already served, with three years probation.