Dust in the air at Cleanaway's New Chum dump site.
Dust in the air at Cleanaway's New Chum dump site. Contributed
Cleanaway receives notice after PFAS found at landfill site

Paige Ashby
by
5th Nov 2019 11:55 PM
CLEANAWAY has received an Environmental Evaluation notice after PFAS was found at its New Chum landfill.

The Department of Environment and Science (DES) requested Cleanaway to conduct tests for PFAS as part of its application to extend the New Chum Landfill activities.

A department spokesman said the notice required Cleanaway to investigate the source, cause and extent of PFAS contamination and its potential to impact on the nearby environment.

"DES began investigating after Cleanaway advised that PFAS was detected in surface water and groundwater at its landfill site and in the adjacent waterway (Six Mile Creek),” he said.

"The levels of PFAS were below national recreational use guideline values. Groundwater and surface water in the area is not known to be used for drinking.

"As the environmental regulator, DES takes compliance issues seriously.”

If the company fails to comply with the Environmental Evaluation, it could cop a fine up to $200,175.

"The department has set clear expectations about acceptable standards of environmental performance,” a spokesman said.

"Despite Cleanaway already implementing a range of actions as part of their investigation, DES intends to formalise these actions in an Environmental Evaluation (EE).

"Cleanaway must engage an independent expert or organisation to conduct an investigation into the source and the extent of PFAS contamination at the site.

"Cleanaway is continuing to conduct ground and surface water sampling, including biota sampling from Six Mile Creek.”

Cleanaway was contacted for comment but failed to respond.

