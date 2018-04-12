Waste operator flags changes at Ipswich dump

CLEANAWAY is planning a change to its operations at New Chum.

The company has done a letter box drop in the area surrounding its facility inviting residents to a series of community meetings to explain its plans.

Those changes are not specified in the letter other than as a "redesign and rehabilitation" at the facility on Chum St.

Cleanaway told the QT the redesign would include "the management of the nature buffer area around the facility, and a water filled mining void".

The company did not answer questions on whether it planned to increase the volume of waste being brought into the facility, one of the largest landfill operations in Queensland.

The letter box drop and information sessions come as the company prepares to lodge a new application with Ipswich City Council in May.

Cleanaway already has approval from the council and State Government to accept more than 200,000 tonnes of waste each year including limited regulated waste, such as asbestos, and contaminated soils.

A spokesperson for Cleanaway said the company was committed to working with the community to keep them informed and obtain feedback for consideration in the development application process.

"We are particularly interested in the community's input into the use of the former mining void and nature buffer," the spokesperson said.

"It is too soon to discuss what the final Development Application will include. We do have some initial plans in place which we want to discuss with the community later this month and seek their feedback and input."

This month, Planning Minister Cameron Dick introduced a Temporary Local Planning Instrument impacting the New Chum and Swanbank areas, in an unprecedented move.

The TLPI applies to new or expanded waste facilities in the area and will impact Cleanaway's new application, although how is not yet clear.

"We are reviewing the detail of the TLPI and assessing any impact on our redesign objectives," the Cleanaway spokesperson said.

"The review has only just begun."

According to the Lyons Report into the waste industry in Queensland, tabled in parliament last month, Cleanaway's New Chum facility and Lantrack's Swanbank landfill together accounted for one quarter of all waste disposed in Queensland landfills.

"Major landfills included the TiTree Landfill at Willowbank and Remondis' Swanbank Landfill, each accepting putrescible waste and disposing of in excess of half a million tonnes per annum, and together accounting for around one quarter of the total waste landfilled in Queensland," the report states.

"Two other significant landfills (for inert waste), Cleanaway's New Chum, and Lantrak's Swanbank landfill, together also accounted for one quarter of the waste disposed of to landfills in Queensland."

The drop-in sessions will be held on 26 April (2pm-8pm), 27 April (10am-2pm) and 28 April (9am-1pm). All sessions will be held on site at 100 Chum Street, New Chum.