Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Burst water main floods street
News

Clean-up begins after torrent of water floods street

Andrew Korner
by
21st Feb 2019 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BROKEN water pipe that spewed a massive torrent of water on to neighbouring properties at Karalee on Wednesday has been repaired.

Earthmoving equipment struck the pipe at Phar Lap Pde about 1.45pm, sending an unknown quantity of water down the gurgler.

The property of Jacinta Draper was flooded as Queensland Urban Utilities rushed to isolate the pipe and shut off the supply.

QUU spokeswoman Michelle Cull confirmed the water was shut off about 4.45pm.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We'd like to thank local residents for their patience while we carried out these emergency works in Phar Lap Parade, Karalee," she said.

"Our crews have repaired the water pipe that was damaged by a third party (on Wednesday).

"The pipe has been replaced and the clean-up of the area is under way."

Ms Cull said it was difficult to quantify the exact volume of water lost in the drama.

"Our crews worked as quickly as possible to isolate the pipe," she said.

"It was a large pipe and complex job that required a number of valves to be closed."
 

More Stories

burst water main karalee quu
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Extensive rain could trigger Wivenhoe releases

    premium_icon Extensive rain could trigger Wivenhoe releases

    Weather With Cyclone Oma sitting to the east of Queensland, Seqwater is closely monitoring its path.

    • 21st Feb 2019 3:13 PM
    Creek developers, elders set for a return to Ipswich court

    premium_icon Creek developers, elders set for a return to Ipswich court

    Environment An injunction to stop work was brought earlier this month

    • 21st Feb 2019 3:06 PM
    Centenary Hwy connector nears completion

    premium_icon Centenary Hwy connector nears completion

    News Road set to reduce drive time by 10 minutes

    Swing into a night of Madonna and disco balls

    premium_icon Swing into a night of Madonna and disco balls

    News An '80s-themed pole dancing night is coming our way this month