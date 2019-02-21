Clean-up begins after torrent of water floods street

A BROKEN water pipe that spewed a massive torrent of water on to neighbouring properties at Karalee on Wednesday has been repaired.

Earthmoving equipment struck the pipe at Phar Lap Pde about 1.45pm, sending an unknown quantity of water down the gurgler.

The property of Jacinta Draper was flooded as Queensland Urban Utilities rushed to isolate the pipe and shut off the supply.

QUU spokeswoman Michelle Cull confirmed the water was shut off about 4.45pm.

"We'd like to thank local residents for their patience while we carried out these emergency works in Phar Lap Parade, Karalee," she said.

"Our crews have repaired the water pipe that was damaged by a third party (on Wednesday).

"The pipe has been replaced and the clean-up of the area is under way."

Ms Cull said it was difficult to quantify the exact volume of water lost in the drama.

"Our crews worked as quickly as possible to isolate the pipe," she said.

"It was a large pipe and complex job that required a number of valves to be closed."

