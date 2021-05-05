Clean living: Laundromat sale offers ‘passive income’ opportunity

A laundromat in Collingwood Park could be the perfect entry-level opportunity for investors looking for a passive income.

An Ipswich laundromat has hit the market, offering the chance at a side income for any buyer willing to take it on.

After hitting the market less than 24 hours ago, Collingwood Park Laundromat is already drawing buyer interest, according to real estate agent Jill Franklin.

The pint-sized business has operated from an 84 sq m shop in the Woolworths complex on Collingwood Dr for the past six years.

It is tucked between a newsagency and a dollar store and boasts a nearly-five-star rating across 30 Google reviews.

The lease on the property is set for renewal.

“I have the application for that to be renewed by the new owner,” Ms Franklin said.



The owner is looking to sell the business for $99,000 and is open to negotiation.

“There is income and expenditure all available for the last three years,” Ms Franklin said.

The laundromat is also fitted with a children’s play area and a TV to keep customers entertained.

Ms Franklin said the business would suit anyone trying to improve their income and would work well as a second job.

“It would be great as a supplementary income for a family,” she said.

“(It would suit someone) who wants to be able to work (their) own hours and so forth because you don’t have to be on site all the time.

“It’s just a matter of opening up and then going back later on in the day at the hours that suit you to get the money out of the coin machines or clean and tidy.”

The laundromat offers ironing and folding, both services a new owner is able to opt in to offering should they want to increase revenue.

