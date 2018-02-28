Clean as a monk: Labor MPs unafraid of criminal audit

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden declared he had a clean slate upon entering parliament.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden declared he had a clean slate upon entering parliament. Francis Witsenhuysen

AN AUDIT to expose the criminal or bankrupt history of politicians does not bother Ipswich MPs, with one describing himself as a "monk”.

Katter's Australian Party MP Robbie Katter requested an audit to uncover any colleagues who should not be in the Queensland Parliament.

Potentially being forced to reveal their history has not concerned Ipswich's three Labor MPs, with each declaring the party's candidate application process did enough to filter parliamentarians.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said entered politics with a "clean slate” from his previous career.

"I almost come in as a monk because I was a solicitor before parliament,” he said.

Mr Katter's proposal follows on from the citizenship saga that has consumed Federal Parliament since July, 2017.

Despite holding dual citizenship not affecting a state politician's eligibility to be elected, Mr Madden also moved to quash doubts he was anything but Australian.

"I'm a fifth-generation Australian,” he said.

"I had relatives on the first fleet.”

In State Parliament, a politician must be an Australian citizen.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard was not concerned about the proposed audit and said there were bigger issues for constituents.

"There's quite a stringent process in the state Labor Party,” she said.

"There's a lot of issues Queensland needs to be getting on with.”

The request for an audit is being considered by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen. Franca Tigani

Inaugural Jordan MP Charis Mullen agreed Labor's suitability check would discover shady backgrounds.

"We go into an election very certain we've ticked all the boxes,” she said.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington described the call for an audit as "a minor party trying to get a headline”.

"People want their politicians to be talking about issues that are important to them, such as building regional infrastructure, talking about projects, roads, bridges and dams that could happen,” she said.