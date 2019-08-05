Claver netballers up with Qld's best

The St Peter Claver College netball team that has qualified for the Vicki Wilson State Championships in September.

The St Peter Claver College netball team that has qualified for the Vicki Wilson State Championships in September.

ST Peter Claver's netball community is on cloud nine after its junior team qualified for the Vicki Wilson Shield State Championships.

Claver is among the state's top 20 sides contesting the Shield, hailed as the premier netball competition for high schools in years 7-9 across Queensland.

The SPC team earnt their spot in the championship after finishing in the top two of the 20 schools that competed in the recent Metropolitan West regional preliminary round.

After dominant performances in their pool round against Stuartholme College (11-6), Brigidine College (15-8), Calamvale College (22-3) and Faith Lutheran College (15-4), Claver finished top of their pool.

They progressed to the finals round-robin where they played against the winning teams from the three other pools.

In the finals round-robin series, Claver beat Woodcrest College and Forest Lake College before losing to St Peters Lutheran College.

With the top two teams qualifying for the state titles next month, St Peter Claver and St Peters Lutheran College progressed.

Head of Sport Sarah Cassin and coach Amy Fatialofa were proud of the girls and the netball community at St Peter Claver.

They have both been working extremely hard to build the program at the school and it is starting to pay dividends.

The success of the junior netball team comes only four weeks after their senior team had a successful run at the Queensland Independent Secondary School Netball Carnival during the first week of the June/July holidays. St Peter Claver placed third in their division.

St Peter Claver's junior team can carry on that success at the Vicki Wilson state titles on September 21-22 at the State Netball Centre.

The St Peter Claver junior netball team is: Kirsten-Lupe Tanielu, Saupo Toeleiu, Jorja Mackie, Sienna Linnan, Anita Vaoiva, Dakoda Topeto, Kimberly Day, Taya Smith, Sophie Wilkins, Lexie Finch and Tia McGregor.