Classy batting keeps Occasionals well placed for final bid

THREE skilful batting performances in the heat have come at the perfect time for Occasionals, as the battle for top two Ipswich competition spots hots up.

Occasionals' latest first innings success over Sports moves them into outright second, just four points behind first division leaders T.C. United (33).

Sports are in third on 27 with Wildcats in fourth on 15.

Senior Occasionals player Deanne Lawrie praised her team's committed batting effort, featuring Gillian Chambers (41), Karen Devin (34) and Kelly O'Doherty (19 not out).

Lawrie said the fine innings of Chambers and opener Devin were built on placement rather than power hitting.

Chambers has been a key addition for Occasionals, being a state indoor cricket representative.

"She just places the ball really well,'' Lawrie said.

"We're pretty lucky to have her.

"She's played some nice shots with her cricket background.''

Lawrie's sister Devin has been a loyal player keen for a big score.

"I gave her a bit of a pep talk before the game,'' Lawrie joked.

Devin and the batting line-up responded with 109 after Sports made a sporting declaration on 92.

"I think if we hadn't got off to a good start, we might have struggled to get there,'' Lawrie said.

"That (batting) is probably where we have been letting ourselves down a bit.

"We've been bowling okay and getting teams out for reasonable scores. We just haven't really had those partnerships.''

Chambers' top score, combined with the start of openers Devin and Chantel Collie, made a huge difference to Occasionals' winning bid.

After a slow start to the season, Occasionals are building some handy momentum.

"Beating Sports gave us a bit of confidence because they are definitely a hard team to beat,'' Lawrie said.

Competition leaders T.C defeated Wildcats by an innings and five runs in the other first division match on Saturday.

Shannon Brackin snared 6/7 and 6/25.

STATE OF PLAY

Ipswich vigoro results February 6

1st Division

Occasionals 109 (declared) won v Sports 92 (declared) & 35 (time) on 1st innings by 17 runs.

Occasionals batting: Gillian Chambers 41, Karen Devin 34, Kelly O'Doherty 19 not out. Bowling: Lynne Barnes 1/12, Amanda Richardson 1/3, Chantel Collie 1/14.

Sports batting: Tracey Scudds 29 not out, Jodie Beer 25, Yasmin Leeder 13. Bowling: Kassy Stephens 1/17, Megan Packer 1/26.

T.C. United 73 defeated Wildcats 17 & 51 by innings and five runs.

T.C. United batting: Megan Daley 25, Clare Gillett 19, Renee Peters 8. Bowling: Kate Johnstone 4/10 & 2/18, Shannon Brackin 6/7 & 6/25.

Wildcats batting: Ashlee Verrall 10 not out & 5, Mikeala Verrall 5 & 5 not out, Bailey Whyatt 12. Bowling: Ashlee Verrall 3/20, Sarah White 4/18.

1st Division points: T.C. United 33, Occasionals 29, Sports 27, Wildcats 15.

2nd Division

Occasionals 115 declared and 62 (time) defeated Sports 88 by 27 runs on 1st innings.

Occasionals batting: Trey Darr 67 not out, Rohan Darr 32 not out, Jane Bickle 1. Bowling: Julie Joel 2/8, Rohan Darr 2/16, Trey Darr 2/17 & 1 run out.

Sports batting: Kristy Johnson 37, Bailey Whyatt 13, Cassidy Hammond 13. Bowling: Bailey Whyatt 3/14 & 2 run outs,Tyler Haste 2/9, Addison Costello 2/10

T.C. United 77 & 47 ( time) defeated Wildcats 54 by 23 runs on 1st Innings.

T.C. United batting: Renee Peters 36, Vanessa Jenkins 28, Georgia Weller 25 not out. Bowling: Hannah Balke 3/0, Georgia Weller 3/21, Tomasina J Bonner 2/14.

Wildcats batting: Fletcher Baartz 13, Rebecca Baartz 9, Elaine Addo 9. Bowling: Ruby Bartley 3/17, Fletcher Baartz 2/12.

2nd Division points: Sports 42, Occasionals 23.5, T.C. United 21.5, Wildcats 18.

Juniors

Wildcats Gold 57 & 47 defeated T.C. United ( no scores available) outright.

Wildcats batting: Lucas Kruger 24 not out, Dan Kruger 13 not out & 16 retired, William Savage 10 retired. Bowling: Dan Kruger 2/4, Jon Mitchell 1/3, Jasmyn Savage 1v 4.

T.C. batting: Reggie Marsh 12, Harry Dewson, Charlie Mathers 5. Bowling: Charlie Mathers 1/8, Blake Briggenshaw 1/8.

Sports 27 & 48 defeated Occasionals 18 by nine runs on 1st Innings.

Sports batting: Addison Costello 7, Summer Haste 19 retired, Addison Costello 22. Bowling: Dash Anderson 2/8, Bailey Whyatt 1 v 2, Lilly Hall 1v2.

Occasionals batting: Dean Evalu 6, Lucas Darr 23 retired, Azelia Hall 11 not out. Bowling: Lucas Darr 4/5, Joanne Harding 1/6.