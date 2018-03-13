Ipswich classrooms evacuated after bomb threat

A picture taken from a window at St Edmund's College this morning where a bomb threat sparked an evacuation.

A picture taken from a window at St Edmund's College this morning where a bomb threat sparked an evacuation.

CLASSROOMS at St Edmund's College were evacuated following a bomb threat this morning.

Police say a call was received about 9.10am, resulting in crews of police and firefighters attending the Woodend private school.

Students were ordered out of classrooms while police conducted a sweep of the grounds and firefighters remained on standby in case the threat was carried out.

About an hour later, the call was confirmed as a hoax and students returned to class.

In a message sent to parents notifying them of the incident, St Edmund's principal Diarmuid O'Riordan said students and staff were moved to Morgan Oval, as a safety precaution.

"When we were notified of the bomb threat the police were immediately contacted and arrived at the College within minutes...," the letter reads.

"Please be assured the safety and wellbeing of all our students and staff are our highest priority."

In the letter, Mr O'Riordan said police would remain in the area around the school for the rest of the day.

Bomb hoaxes at schools have caused drama across the state in recent years.

In April 2017 an Israeli teenager was charged with a series of bomb hoaxes on Australian schools.

He was accused of causing panic in nearly 600 separate incidents.

The Israeli-American 18-year-old, whose name was repressed by Israeli courts, was charged last year with more than 2000 international robotic voice bomb and shooting hoax calls which began in January 2016.

It is not known who was responsible for the call this morning to St Edmund's College.