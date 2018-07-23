Menu
MEMORIES: Raceview state School students from the 1940's catch up for a coffee at a cafe in Yamanto on Thursday.
Classmates catch up 68 after graduation

Helen Spelitis
23rd Jul 2018 12:00 AM
JUNE Cockburn remembers the days when Raceview State School was small and all the students knew each other.

"I walked to school, a lot of us did," Ms Cockburn, 81, said.

"Some people rode bikes and some of the children from Ripley even rode a horse. There were only about 100 students then and everyone knew everyone."

June is among a group of Ipswich residents who regularly meet at Café 63, Yamanto, to reminisce about the old days and exchange school photos.

When June, neé Turner, was at primary school World War II was raging and the students spent some of their school day doing exercises, taking cover in trenches.

"The trenches zig-zagged along the trees under the fence line," she said.

"I remember we had plastered up all the windows in the houses so no one could see the lights. Even the car lights had covers, although there weren't that many cars around at the time."

There were only about a dozen students in June's Year 7 class, which graduated in 1951.

She said the friendships made then had lasted a lifetime, even though June moved away to Oakey for years, to help her husband run a farm.

June moved back to Ipswich eight years ago.

Did you go to Raceview and want to join in? Phone June on 32880682.

Ipswich Queensland Times

