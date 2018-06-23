Classic winter sunshine on the radar this weekend

IPSWICH residents should be prepared for classic winter sunshine and warm days this weekend.

Saturday morning will drop down to 4C and 3C on Sunday, when there could be a light morning frost.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect maximums of 24C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny conditions are forecast for both days.

The middle of the working week next week is expected to be unseasonably warm, with overnight minimums 7C on Tuesday and 9C and Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters say conditions will be cloudy with a high chance of showers.