Classic rock band to soar into Ipswich for one show only

COMING SOON: Rock band Dragon will be appearing at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday, November 9. Contributed

A LEGENDARY New Zealand band who were at the forefront of rock 'n' roll in the 1970s and '80s will be bringing their biggest hits to Ipswich next month.

Auckland rockers Dragon, best known for songs such as April Sun in Cuba and Young Years, will be appearing at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday, November 9.

Guitarist Mark Williams spoke to the Ipswich Advertiser ahead of the show, saying he and his fellow bandmates were looking forward to returning to Ipswich.

"I had to look at my calendar before to see the last time we were in Ipswich, which was in 2016," he said.

"It's a really great part of the world.

"We have always enjoyed playing in Ipswich and have a lot of fans there."

The band will be supporting themselves during their one and only Ipswich show.

"Our songbook is so extensive so we have decided to be our own support band and come out on stage twice," Williams said.

"In our first set we have songs from way back, plus some new ones. The second sets is all the Dragon standards our fans know.

"I really love playing our songs that have lots of intensity. I really love Speak No Evil. That really fires up the band and the audience."

The band also pays tribute to lead singer Marc Hunter, who passed away in 1998 from laryngeal cancer.

"I do a stripped down version of Are You Old Enough," Williams said.

"I sang it at his memorial and it was so stirring.

"It doesn't have any reference to Marc, it's just a really nice tribute to him. It's like tipping our hats to him.

"He was such a charismatic man and he looked very striking. He acted ridiculous, in an Errol Flynn kind of way. He was full of swagger."

They take to the stage at 8pm. Tickets are $35 each. Log onto www.oztix.com.au.