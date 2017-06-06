Classic Paul: Quirky tweets from state's most popular mayor

IT'S no secret Paul Pisasale is a larger than life character.

Today the man who has lead Ipswich City since 2004 resigned in a shock announcement made from the board room of a private hospital.

Quirky until the end, Mr Pisasale wore his red pyjama pants and matching socks to front the media.

As the residents of Ipswich mark this historic moment and the loss of Queensland's most popular mayor, the QT has put together a few of his quirkiest tweets over the past year.

.@PPQ Check out these beauties.. talking about the plates here ;) #ipswichqld pic.twitter.com/YnXBGk53Xa — Mayor Paul Pisasale (@PaulPisasale) May 16, 2017

U3A Ipswich have a way with words 😂 #ipswichqld pic.twitter.com/pqNVvHsKmp — Mayor Paul Pisasale (@PaulPisasale) May 4, 2017

.@MiltonDickMP ☕️ from my cup collection here in #ipswichqld discussing federal & local issues pic.twitter.com/1kxcM1TSYN — Mayor Paul Pisasale (@PaulPisasale) April 29, 2017

.@cmcrocksfest guests enjoying some true local flavours Flinders Peak Winery sold by @4HeartsBrewing Pumpyard pic.twitter.com/2UqBLGE4mv — Mayor Paul Pisasale (@PaulPisasale) March 24, 2017

.@darthcaligula66 the one and only dropping by my office this morning raising money/awareness for @leukaemiaqld https://t.co/Cz6wK4Qjff pic.twitter.com/d0ufHL6dGn — Mayor Paul Pisasale (@PaulPisasale) January 8, 2017

Classic response to our letters to Santa program "I don't want anything, just want to know if my brother is on the naughty list" 😀🎄😂 — Mayor Paul Pisasale (@PaulPisasale) November 30, 2016

