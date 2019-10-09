Menu
The Imperial Russian Ballet Company's Swank Lake will be shown at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, October 11.
The Imperial Russian Ballet Company's Swank Lake will be shown at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, October 11.
Classic love story comes to the stage for one night only

Ashleigh Howarth
9th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
TALENTED dancers from the Imperial Russian Ballet Company will bring the beautiful story of Swan Lake to life at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday night.

This masterpiece ballet is presented in two acts and follows the original storyline. Subtle revisions and variations have been introduced by artistic director Gediminas Taranda.

Swank Lake has long been regarded as a timeless love story. It features Prince Siegfried and the lovely swan Princess Odette. Under the spell of a sorcerer, Princess Odette is condemned to be a swan all day except for a few hours at night where she transforms back into her human form.

Only a vow of true love can help break the spell.

The Imperial Russian Ballet Company comprises of 40 dancers and was formed in 1994.

Tickets to the show are $92 for adults, $82 for concession and $62 for children aged 3-15.

The show begins at 7.30pm.

To book, log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

