Wivenhoe's catch, snap and release a 'reel' success: Fishos

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann with all the top 10 placegetters for the Reel Wivenhoe Classic.

THE inaugural Reel Wivenhoe Classic, a non-professional fishing tournament, held on Lake Wivenhoe at the weekend has been heralded a huge success.

Somerset Regional Council contracted Fishing Freshwater to manage the event which was held from Captain Logan Campgrounds on a catch, photograph and release basis.

There were 78 teams registered into the competition equalling about 400 participants.

Over the weekend, there were 165 fish caught over two days of the competition including eight bass measuring over 50cm.

The overall winning team was David and Emma Eklic of Big Dilemma who caught 11 fish over the weekend.

"The conditions definitely made it tough to fish but persistence on an area that was holding some good fish finally paid off in the last hour," Mr Eklic said.

"Massive thanks to everyone who helped bring the comp together, was great seeing so many support the event."

The biggest bass caught during the Reel Wivenhoe Classic was by Jye Gilmore of Team Tanglefoot which measured 55cm.

The biggest yellowbelly caught at the weekend was by Noel Boyce and measured 56cm.

Team Munoz caught the biggest catfish at 64cm.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the competition was "absolutely fantastic".

"It was great to see so many people out having a great time out on the water with their families and enjoying the fun atmosphere on the ground as well," he said.

"There were plenty of people, who weren't registered in the fishing competition, who came out on the Saturday afternoon as well just to enjoy the family friendly on offer and that was fantastic to see as well."

Fishing Freshwater's Andrew Mitchell said it was a great event that attracted a wide range of support.

"We are very happy with how the weekend went and the number of teams registered and everyone had a fantastic time," Mr Mitchell said.