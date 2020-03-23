Menu
Generic photo of dealer holding drug bag in his hand on a black background. Picture: iStock
Classic excuse for drugs fails to persuade magistrate

Nathan Greaves
23rd Mar 2020 3:31 PM
A MAN found with drugs in his car has offered the oldest excuse in the book for having the illicit substance.

On February 18, police conducting patrols at Ma Ma Creek pulled over Trey Steven Tony Buckland.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Al Windsor revealed the details of their discovery to the Gatton Magistrates Court.

“He was detained, and a search of his vehicle was conducted. As a result of the search, police located a small clip-seal bag containing less than a gram of a crystalline substance,” Sgt Windsor said.

“He identified the substance as being amphetamine. He stated he was looking after it for a friend, and forgotten it was there.”

Buckland, who represented himself in court, offered no further defence or detail.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Peter Saygers warned Buckland to keep away from drugs in future.

“Don’t get caught up with it, it’s a terrible drug,” he said.

“Make your own choices with it.”

Due to Buckland’s lack of history, Magistrate Saygers was lenient in his sentencing.

Buckland was fined $350 but his conviction was not recorded.

