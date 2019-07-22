Classic cars and rockabilly dancers to roll into Ipswich

READY TO ROCK: Max Cairncross (in foreground), Belinda Kelly and Coen Cairncross are gearing up for the Just Rock Ipswich event.

CAR enthusiasts will want to block out August 18 in their calendars as hundreds of special interest vehicles, hot rods and motorbikes will cruise into town for the annual Just Rock Back to 63 Ipswich Classic Car Show and Shine.

To celebrate the event's 25th year, organiser Rob Profke said there would be lots to see and do for young and old.

"Last year we had around 300 cars so hopefully we can get more this year,” he said.

"There will be anything from Morris Minors to Mustangs and everything in between.

"There will also be lots of live music, a pin-up competition, rockabilly dancers, a fashion parade for the best dressed on the day, jumping castles and face painting for the kids and lots more.”

Market stalls will also be selling a wide range of 1950s memorabilia and raffles will be held throughout the day.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 18, from 9am-2pm at Ebbw Vale Memorial Park Oval, which is located on Brisbane Rd.

If you would like to bring your own classic car, just bring it down on the day.

For more information, phone Rob on 0410 638 787.

You can also search Just Rock Ipswich on Facebook for updates on the event as it draws closer.

