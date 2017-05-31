Classic car restorer rises from ashes of repair firm

EXPERTS: Sorensen's Ipswich Guard and Body Sevice closed down after 63 years in business. (clockwise from front) Harry, Mel, Gary, Ken and Matt Sorensen.

FROM the ashes of an Ipswich smash repair business that lasted more than 60 years and supported three generations of one family, an exciting new enterprise has formed.

Early last year, the QT told the story of the Sorensen family, who ran the Ipswich Guard and Body Service from 1953.

Sadly, the family shut the doors of its West Ipswich workshop at the end of February, 2016, after a downturn in customers.

Todd Sorensen of Rocksolid Autobody has started a new car restoration business at the old site. David Nielsen

But it appears the clouds had a silver lining. Gary Sorensen, the son of panel business founder Harry, maintained ownership of the Tiger St workshop, allowing his son Todd to start his dream business.

Noticing a relatively small number of vintage car and hot rod restoration experts in south-east Queensland, Todd has taken his life-long passion to the next level, opening Rocksolid Autobody in the same shed his grandfather Harry built in the middle 1950s.

"Essentially we are building better versions of the original vehicles," Todd said.

"They are classic cars with the benefits of modern engineering.

"There is definitely a market for dedicated restoration, and there are only a handful of businesses in Queensland that are dedicated to it."

Bruce aged 18 (who has since passed away) Gary aged 16 and Harry Sorensen, 45 in 1967. Claudia Baxter

After a month in the West Ipswich workshop, Todd and his staff have already started working on a beautiful 1967 Chevrolet Impala.

The 582 cubic inch V8 Impala, which belongs to Todd, is a project close to the business owner's heart for two reasons.

The first is that the build is being dedicated to Todd's uncle Bruce, who passed away from skin cancer aged 56. Todd credits uncle Bruce with being his inspiration for getting into classic vehicle restoration, and the big Chev's number plate, Tribute, pays homage to him.

The second reason is because the Chevy will be a stunning advertisement for the quality of Rocksolid's work, when it goes on display at the Summernats in Canberra next January.

Ken, Gary and Harry Sorensen today. Sorensen's Ipswich Guard and Bosy is closing after 63 years in business. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Claudia Baxter

It is not unusual for classic car fanatics to send their pride and joy long distances for a proper restoration, and Todd said his business was likely to draw on a vast catchment area.

"A lot of what we do will be just body restorations, but if a customer is looking for a turn-key restoration, where they are able to drive the car out of here, we have contacts so that can happen.

"When restoring a vehicle, you really need to plan it from start to finish or you can wasted a lot of money, and we can help with that."

The business is likely to employ up to four people, in addition to Todd, as it hits full-steam.