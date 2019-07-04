Menu
EGG-CITEMENT: Eggs are a vital ingredient.
Classes to contest Kath Hauser memorial trophy

Ebony Graveur
by
3rd Jul 2019 11:41 AM
THE preserves, sweets and eggs section of the Laidley Show is a learning experience for all exhibitors as this year the theme is "all things tropical" in Division A (jams and pickles) and Division B (sweets).

New classes in the jams and pickles division include raspberry jam, tangelo marmalade, banana butter, and marinated zucchini in oil. Overall, there are 50 classes vying for the Kath Hauser Memorial Champion Exhibit and sash.

In the sweets open section, cooking with "all things tropical", classes include rocky road, vanilla fudge and chocolate and the popular Russian caramel.

Teenagers aged 13-19 are invited to to take part in new classes including preparing a jar of pineapple jam, pawpaw chutney and pickled beetroot, as well as seven classes of your favourite sweets.

Children aged 12 and under are invited to enter the dried apricot and apple jam, kiwi fruit and apple jam, lemon butter and tomato relish classes. A new class for this age group invites entrants to prepare a plate of white Christmas and uncooked chocolate fudge. Entrants aged 12 and under must use provided recipes.

Children aged six and under are not left out of the fun and are invited to create a long necklace made from 13-15 bought sweets, four chocolate crackles, four chocolate spiders with two eyes and eight legsA new class for this age group invites entrants to prepare a cricket set.

Gatton Star

