Class is out for 100 students doing special USQ program

MORE than 100 Ipswich school leavers have participated in an Accelerated Entry Pathway Program (AEPP) at the University of Southern Queensland these school holidays.

The high school graduates are either hoping to secure a place at university or just wanting to gain more confidence and understanding about university life.

On Friday the students celebrated the completion of the free program and received a certificate of participation.

Those hopeful of gaining entry to university will now have to wait and see if they have passed the course and whether they are offered a place in their chosen degree.

AEPP runs for four weeks and consists of two courses, both of which students need to pass to be able to meet entry requirements for undergraduate study at USQ.