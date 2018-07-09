CLASS FAILURE: We name Ipswich schools banning bad kids

TOO HARSH? Expert says don't kick naughty students out of school

CHILDREN assaulting and threatening other kids and teachers with knives, scissors and other weapons are among the events that led to more than 29,400 suspensions and expulsions across West Moreton state schools in the past five years.

A NewsRegional analysis of Education Department data shows students were more likely to receive short suspensions with 56 Ipswich region schools issuing 27,232 of these.

There were 1524 long suspensions and 666 exclusions over the five years.

The special investigation also shows there were 69 episodes of physical misconduct with a range of weapons at state schools in the metropolitan education region in 2016-17.

Five of Ipswich's larger schools had the most disciplinary absences.

Redbank Plains State High School recorded 4749 suspensions and expulsions in 2013-2017.

Bremer State High School had 2463, Bundamba State Secondary College imposed 2329, Ipswich State High School issued 2060 and Woodcrest State College had 1510.

The Times sought comment from local principals but they did not respond to the request.

Queensland Teachers' Union Ipswich representative Elissa Ferguson said suspensions and expulsions were a last resort.

"There are a wide range of disciplinary tools available to the school including time out, parent contact, detention, individual behaviour plans and referral to a guidance officer for support," she said.

"Usually when those things are exhausted schools will need to resort to removing the child."

Education Minister Grace Grace urged carers to be good role models and for students to consider their actions.

"There is no place for poor behaviour, bullying or violence in our schools," Ms Grace said.

Queensland Secondary Principals' Association president Mark Breckenridge said disciplinary absences helped maintain safety at schools.

"They are not the first point of action, they are a stage approach to maintaining discipline and sometimes a disciplinary action has to be applied," he said.

A Department of Education spokesperson said each school had a written plan that spelled out how schools managed unruly kids.

"The Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students ... outlines that there are certain types of behaviour serious enough to warrant a significant consequence such as exclusion," the spokesperson said.

"For example, a student who uses a weapon at school could expect to be proposed for exclusion."

Children and young people are facing tough punishments when they break significant rules at school. dima_sidelnikov

Push for more funding to help at-risk students

MORE Federal Government funding could be the key to stopping students from misbehaving and having to be removed from school.

The Queensland Teachers' Union urged Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to reverse the "$1.9 billion cut in public school funding" so principals could hire more guidance counsellors to help children and young people with behavioural issues.

The Federal Government provides 20 per cent of state school funding and 80 per cent of funding for private schools, QTU Ipswich representative Elissa Ferguson said.

"Schools need more guidance and support staff to work with students who have complex needs," she said.

"But that money just isn't available for the schools."

Mr Birmingham said there was sufficient federal money flowing into state schools.

"This means there's no reason schools won't be able to continue to support teachers and new or existing initiatives, such as specialist teachers or targeted intervention programs," he said.

"Also, following a recent review into how to ensure our record and growing investment in schools is used as effectively as possible, we will work with the states and territories and school systems to ensure schools and teachers are armed with the most effective and evidence-based methods and reforms to help deliver better outcomes for Australian students." . - NewsRegional

Children and young people can be suspended or expelled from school for a range of reasons. MarkPiovesan

BY THE NUMBERS

Number of disciplinary absences across Ipswich schools 2013-2017:

Redbank Plains State High School: 4749

Bremer State High School: 2463

Bundamba State Secondary College: 2329

Ipswich State High School: 2060

Woodcrest State College: 1510

Laidley State High School: 1413

Lockyer District State High School: 1236

Redbank Plains State School: 1118

Ipswich East State School: 872

Silkstone State School: 847

Springfield Central State High School: 826

Brassall State School: 790

Bundamba State School: 728

Rosewood State High School: 721

Leichhardt State School: 547

Kruger State School: 511

Riverview State School: 432

Camira State School: 422

Augusta State School: 412

Raceview State School: 399

Goodna State School: 398

Blair State School: 326

Ipswich North State School: 323

Amberley District State School: 319

Laidley District State School: 298

Glenore Grove State School: 280

Churchill State School: 254

Gatton State School: 235

Springfield Central State School: 229

WoodLinks State School: 224

Ipswich Central State School: 219

Springfield Lakes State School: 206

Collingwood Park State School: 205

Hatton Vale State School: 201

Lockrose State School: 160

Ipswich West State School: 156

Rosewood State School: 120

Blenheim State School: 101

Redbank State School: 96

Walloon State School: 91

Karalee State School: 82

Bellbird Park State Secondary College: 67

Murphy's Creek State School: 64

Tivoli State School: 62

Forest Hill State School: 50

Grantham State School: 50

Helidon State School: 41

Goodna Special School: 40

Ipswich Special School: 33

Claremont Special School: 29

Thornton State School: 29

Ashwell State School: 20

Grandchester State School: 15

Ipswich West Special School: 11

Ropeley State School: 3

Flagstone Creek State School: 0

Source: Department of Education