Clarke comes clean on ex-wife rumours

Former Australian Test captain Michael Clarke has rubbished reports he has reconciled with ex-wife Kyly Boldy after the pair were spotted on Sydney's northern beaches over the weekend.

On Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported that fashion designer Pip Edwards - who briefly dated Michael last year - confirmed the pair were back together.

"I wish them well," Edwards said, speaking at Australian Fashion Week.

Pictures also emerged of Michael and Kyly spending time with daughter Kelsey Lee on Sunday, the trio out and about on Sydney's northern beaches.

The former power couple were also seen spending some alone time at an Avalon cafe and were later spotted getting groceries together.

But Clarke put an end to the speculation on Friday morning, clarifying that he and Kyly were not back together.

"We went to Palm Beach last weekend with my sister, her husband and two kids," Clarke told The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"And all of a sudden, because we're having a family holiday with my daughter, we're back together.

"I think they just forgot to ask Kyly or myself."

Kyly Clarke and Michael Clarke. Picture: kylyclarke/Instagram

Clarke explained that he and Kyly maintained a healthy relationship since separating, and were regularly in contact.

"Kyly and I have said it from day one - we have such a great friendship, and the fact we can do that for our daughter, I don't think there'd be a husband and a wife, or an ex-husband and wife that are not together, that wouldn't want that for their child," Clarke said.

"Kyly's such a natural parent, she's an amazing mum. For me, I'm learning as I go. I got 50 per cent custody of my daughter, so I love seeing her.

"Kyly and I are speaking nearly every day, because I'm asking for advice … even down to food. If Kyly's making her something when she's with her, I'm saying, "Kyly, why does she love your lamb but she doesn't love mine?'

"I need the help as well … our friendship is so important for our daughter."

In February last year, Clarke and Boldy confirmed they were separating after seven years of marriage.

"After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple, amicably," a joint statement read.

"With the greatest of respect for each other, we've come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter."

Clarke and Kyly went to school together at Sydney's Westfields Sports High, but didn't start dating until many years later, after Clarke's engagement with Lara Worthington (nee Bingle) was broken off in 2010.

Clarke and Edwards, the founder of P.E. Nation, confirmed their relationship in June last year and regularly posted a string of happy snaps to their respective social media pages.

In December 2020, they held a lavish party on board a $15 million superyacht to celebrate Clarke being appointed an officer in the general division of the Order of Australia as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

But all good things must come to an end, with the pair splitting in February.

Meanwhile, in October last year, Boldy sparked up a relationship with V8 Supercars driver James Courtney after the pair were spotted "kissing passionately" trackside at Bathurst.

However, their fling last approximately two months.

Kyly and Michael announced their separation in February last year.

